TSX opens higher as producer prices rise in June

July 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened slightly higher on Monday as producer prices rose 0.4% in June from May on higher prices for energy and petroleum products.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 58.16 points, or 0.37%, at 15,771.98.

