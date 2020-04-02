TSX opens higher as oil surge boosts energy stocks

April 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, led by energy shares as crude prices soared after U.S. President Donald Trump said he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia to reach a deal soon to end their oil price war.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 94.18 points, or 0.73%, at 12,970.55.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

