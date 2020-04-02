TSX opens higher as oil surge boosts energy stocks

US Markets

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, led by energy shares as crude prices soared after U.S. President Donald Trump said he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia to reach a deal soon to end their oil price war.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 94.18 points, or 0.73%, at 12,970.55.

