TSX opens higher as oil prices rebound

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, supported by a jump in energy stocks as the slowing number of new coronavirus cases in China eased concerns about a lasting hit to oil demand.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 34.92 points, or 0.2%, at 17,775.49.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

