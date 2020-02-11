US Markets

TSX opens higher as oil prices rebound

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, supported by a jump in energy stocks as the slowing number of new coronavirus cases in China eased concerns about a lasting hit to oil demand.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 34.92 points, or 0.2%, at 17,775.49.

