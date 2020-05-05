TSX opens higher as oil prices jump

May 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, as oil prices surged and many countries loosened coronavirus-related restrictions to help economic recovery.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 129.14 points, or 0.88%, at 14,874.18.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

