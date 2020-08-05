TSX opens higher as oil prices hit 5-month high

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Energy stocks helped Canada's main stock index gain at the open on Wednesday as oil prices hit their highest since early March after data showed a big drop in U.S. crude inventories.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 91.9 points, or 0.56%, at 16,459.93.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

