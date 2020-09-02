TSX opens higher as oil prices gain, global factory activity rebounds

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday as oil prices gained on reports of a dip in U.S. crude inventories, while surveys showed global manufacturing activity picking up after a coronavirus-led downturn.

* At 9:35 a.m. ET (1335 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 19.99 points, or 0.12%, at 16,664.98.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

