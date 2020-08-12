TSX opens higher as oil prices gain

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday lifted by energy stocks which tracked higher oil prices, as a drop in U.S. crude inventories raised hopes for a recovery in demand.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 158.01 points, or 0.96%, at 16,655.02.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

