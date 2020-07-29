TSX opens higher as oil prices gain

July 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday supported by a rise in oil prices, as a surprise drop in U.S. crude inventories buoyed hopes for a recovery in demand.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 123.99 points, or 0.77%, at 16,245.31.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

