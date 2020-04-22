TSX opens higher as oil bounce lifts energy stocks

April 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Wednesday, lifted by energy stocks as oil prices bounced up from historic lows on prospects of production cuts aimed at tackling an oil glut.

* At 9:34 a.m. ET (1334 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 237.59 points, or 1.7%, at 14,177.65.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

