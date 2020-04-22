US Markets

TSX opens higher as oil bounce lifts energy stocks

Contributor
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Wednesday, lifted by energy stocks as oil prices bounced up from historic lows on prospects of production cuts aimed at tackling an oil glut.

* At 9:34 a.m. ET (1334 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 237.59 points, or 1.7%, at 14,177.65.

