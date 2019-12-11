US Markets

TSX opens higher as materials stocks gain

Contributor
Arjun Panchadar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as shares of precious metal miners gained on higher gold prices, while investors awaited clarity on the status of new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as shares of precious metal miners gained on higher gold prices, while investors awaited clarity on the status of new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (1432 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 24.63 points, or 0.15%, at 16,975.33.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Arjun.Panchadar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +918067492767;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular