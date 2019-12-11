TSX opens higher as materials stocks gain

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as shares of precious metal miners gained on higher gold prices, while investors awaited clarity on the status of new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (1432 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 24.63 points, or 0.15%, at 16,975.33.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

