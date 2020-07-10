TSX opens higher as jobless rate falls in June

July 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened slightly higher on Friday as the domestic jobless rate fell in June, signaling a recovery from the economic fallout caused by coronavirus outbreak.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 16.31 points, or 0.1%, at 15,584.95.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

