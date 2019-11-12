TSX opens higher as investors hope Trump to signal progress on trade deal

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, tracking global equities, on hopes of U.S. President Donald Trump signaling progress on trade talks with China.

* At 09:34 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 23.3 points, or 0.14%, at 16,906.13.

(Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Agamoni.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; +918067491130; Reuters Messaging: Agamoni.Ghosh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.