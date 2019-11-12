TSX opens higher as investors hope Trump to signal progress on trade deal

US Markets

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, tracking global equities, on hopes of U.S. President Donald Trump signaling progress on trade talks with China.

* At 09:34 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 23.3 points, or 0.14%, at 16,906.13.

