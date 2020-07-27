TSX opens higher as gold prices hit record peak

July 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, boosted by gold miners after prices of the yellow metal hit a record peak on worsening ties between China and the United States.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 79.27 points, or 0.5%, at 16,076.33.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

