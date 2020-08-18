TSX opens higher as gold prices gain

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, boosted by gold miners after prices of the yellow metal climbed as a weakening dollar drove investors holding other currencies to the safe-haven asset.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 34.9 points, or 0.21%, at 16,691.02.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

