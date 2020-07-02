TSX opens higher as gains in oil prices lift energy shares
July 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, as energy stocks tracked gains in oil prices, with sentiment bolstered by data that showed a record pace of U.S. jobs growth in June.
* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 232.27 points, or 1.5%, at 15,747.49.
(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- U.S. new-car sales in June seen down as much as 30%-research firms
- Fauci Says No Guarantee U.S. Will Have Effective COVID-19 Vaccine, Warns Spread 'Could Get Very Bad'
- COVID SCIENCE-Blood cell damage may explain low oxygen levels; two vaccines show promise in early testing
- May 2020 Review and Outlook