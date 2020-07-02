TSX opens higher as gains in oil prices lift energy shares

July 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, as energy stocks tracked gains in oil prices, with sentiment bolstered by data that showed a record pace of U.S. jobs growth in June.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 232.27 points, or 1.5%, at 15,747.49.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.