TSX opens higher as factory sales jump in May

July 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday as data showed a 10.7% jump in May factory sales, suggesting a pickup in economic activity following COVID-19-related shutdowns.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 106.6 points, or 0.67%, at 16,015.05.

