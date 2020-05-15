TSX opens higher as energy stocks track oil price rise

May 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, lifted by energy stocks as oil prices touched one-and-a-half month high amid signs of demand for crude picking up, with China reporting higher refining operations.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 21.36 points, or 0.15%, at 14,531.02.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.