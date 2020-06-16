US Markets

TSX opens higher as energy stocks gain

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday as energy stocks gained nearly 4% on signs of improving demand for crude oil, while signs of more economic stimulus and rising U.S. retail sales bolstered sentiment.

June 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday as energy stocks gained nearly 4% on signs of improving demand for crude oil, while signs of more economic stimulus and rising U.S. retail sales bolstered sentiment.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 342.18 points, or 2.23%, at 15,701.84.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular