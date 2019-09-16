TSX opens higher as energy shares rally on surging crude prices

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday as a near 20% surge in oil prices after an attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities lifted shares of oil producers.

* At 19:02 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 69.88 points, or 0.42%, at 16,752.3.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 3.8% with U.S. crude CLc1 prices up 10.1% and Brent crude LCOc1 adding 10.4%. O/R

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;)

