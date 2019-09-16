US Markets

TSX opens higher as energy shares rally on surging crude prices

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday as a near 20% surge in oil prices after an attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities lifted shares of oil producers.

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday as a near 20% surge in oil prices after an attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities lifted shares of oil producers.

* At 19:02 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 69.88 points, or 0.42%, at 16,752.3.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 3.8% with U.S. crude CLc1 prices up 10.1% and Brent crude LCOc1 adding 10.4%. O/R

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular