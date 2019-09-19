US Markets

TSX opens higher as energy, materials rise

Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Thursday, inching close to a record high, lifted by gains in materials and energy sectors.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index .GSPTSE was up 45.18 points, or 0.27%, at 16,845.47.

