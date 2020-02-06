US Markets

TSX opens higher as China's tariff cut lifts sentiment

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, buoyed by China's decision to halve additional tariffs levied on some U.S. goods, but gains were capped by losses in energy stocks due to lower oil prices. * At 09:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 35.69 points, or 0.2%, at 17,687.28. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;)) Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/

