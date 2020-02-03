US Markets

TSX opens higher after two sessions of losses

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday after two sessions of declines, as China's move to infuse liquidity in its economy providing supported sentiment, but a slip in energy stocks due to lower oil prices capped gains.

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday after two sessions of declines, as China's move to infuse liquidity in its economy providing supported sentiment, but a slip in energy stocks due to lower oil prices capped gains.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 50.05 points, or 0.29%, at 17,368.54, with technology stocks in the lead.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular