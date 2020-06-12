TSX opens higher after last session's drop

Corrects typographical error in first paragraph

June 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, following its worst session in nearly 11 weeks after a sobering economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve rattled investor sentiment.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 316.81 points, or 2.1%, at 15,367.73.

