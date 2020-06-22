TSX opens flat with support from gains in gold miners

June 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened flat on Monday, supported by gains in shares of precious metal miners, with the sentiment remaining fragile against the backdrop of rising coronavirus cases globally.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 9.12 points, or 0.06%, at 15,483.32.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru)

