TSX opens flat on concerns over coronavirus cases

July 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened flat on Thursday, as gains in gold miners on the back of a jump in bullion prices were offset by broader caution about rising coronavirus cases globally.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 5.84 points, or 0.04%, at 16,176.9.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.