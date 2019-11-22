US Markets

TSX opens flat as weak weed stocks offset trade optimism boost

Medha Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index was little changed at open on Friday as losses in cannabis stocks countered a broader boost to sentiment from optimistic tones on trade from the United States and China.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 2.39 points, or 0.01%, at 16,996.8.

