TSX opens flat as U.S.-China trade talks start

Medha Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index was subdued at the open on Thursday as top-level trade negotiations between United States and China resumed for the first time since late July.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 4.47 points, or 0.03%, at 16,375.4.

