TSX opens flat amid concerns around coronavirus

C Nivedita Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Canada's main stock index was flat on Friday as gains in energy stocks were offset by broader caution around the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

* At 9:35 a.m. ET (1435 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 5.08 points, or 0.03%, at 17,816.09.

