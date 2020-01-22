TSX opens flat ahead of central bank's interest rate decision

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was little changed at open on Wednesday as investors shied away from making big bets shortly before the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision.

* At 09:01 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 11.49 points, or 0.07%, at 17,560.79.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

