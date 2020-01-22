US Markets

TSX opens flat ahead of central bank's interest rate decision

Medha Singh Reuters
Canada's main stock index was little changed at open on Wednesday as investors shied away from making big bets shortly before the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision.

* At 09:01 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 11.49 points, or 0.07%, at 17,560.79.

Most Popular