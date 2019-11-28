TSX notches fourth straight record close as gold stocks climb

Adds details throughout; updates prices

TORONTO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose to a record high on Thursday, helped by gains for the materials sector and for cannabis shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 13.95 points, or 0.1%, to 17,114.52. It was the fourth straight session that the index notched a record close.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metal miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6 percent. Gold XAU= was up 0.3% at 1,458.1 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO, which rose 3.6%, while the largest decliner was Norbord OSB.TO, down 2.0%.

Since the start of 2019, the Toronto market has climbed 19.5%. Investors and strategists in a Reuters poll expect the TSX to add to this year's large gains in 2020, as low interest rates support the global economy and investors take a liking to its cheaper valuation than Wall Street.

U.S.-China trade jitters resurfaced after U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law a bill supporting protesters in Hong Kong, drawing sharp rebuke from Beijing.

Still, the price of oil CLc1 clawed back its earlier decline, rising 0.2% to $58.24 a barrel.

Both the energy and financials groups rose 0.1%. Combined, the two sectors account for about 50% of the TSX's market capitalization.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones by 132 to 92, while the index posted 15 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Canada's current account deficit widened to C$9.86 billion in the third quarter from a revised C$6.74 billion deficit in the second quarter, on a higher deficit on goods, data from Statistics Canada showed.

Gross domestic product data for the third quarter is due on Friday, which can help guide expectations for next week's interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith)

