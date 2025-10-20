TSX Up Nearly 1%; Materials, Technology Stocks Climb Higher

(RTTNews) - After opening with a strong positive gap, the Canadian market moved further up north Monday morning, and remains firmly placed in positive territory around mid afternoon, thanks to sustained buying at several counters in technology, materials and financials sectors.

Stocks from healthcare, energy and industrials sectors are also up with solid gains.

The mood in the market is quite bullish amid easing concerns about U.S.-China trade tensions, and possibility of and end to the government shutdown in the U.S. this week.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 290.58 points or 0.97% at 30,399.06 a little while ago. The index climbed to 30,439.06 earlier in the session.

In the materials sector, Ngex Minerals is soaring nearly 11%. Perpertua Resources, Lundin Gold, Skeena Resources, Novagold Resources, Discovery Silver Corp, Capstone Mining, Wesdome Gold Mines and Ivanhoe Mines are up 3.5 to 7.2%.

Healthcare stocks Bausch Health Companies, Curaleaf Holdings and Sienna Senior Living are up 3.3%, 3.2% and 1.9%, respectively.

Among technology stocks, Shopify is rising 4.2%, while Lightspeed Commerce, Docebo, Sangoma Technolgies and BlackBerry are up 2 to 3%.

Brookfield Corporation, Sprott Inc., Brookfield Asset Management, Royal Bank of Canada, Igm Financial, National Bank of Canada, Bank of Montreal and Sun Life Financial are up 1 to 1.5%.

In economic news, Canada's industrial producer prices rose 0.8% month-over-month in September, marking the fourth consecutive monthly increase, following a downwardly revised 0.2% gain in August. On a yearly basis, producer prices increased 5.5% in September, marking the 12th consecutive annual gain, following a 3.7% increase in August.

Canada's Raw Materials Price Index rose 8.4% year-on-year in September 2025, following a 3% increase in August. On monthly basis, the RMP Index climbed 1.7% in September.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.