US Markets

TSX muted at open as tech sector drags

Contributor
Agamoni Ghosh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index was muted at open on Friday as losses from technology companies offset gains made by precious metal miners on the back of higher gold prices.

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was muted at open on Friday as losses from technology companies offset gains made by precious metal miners on the back of higher gold prices.

* At 9:35 a.m. ET (13:35 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 2.48 points, or 0.02%, at 16,366.84.

(Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Agamoni.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; +918067491130; Reuters Messaging: Agamoni.Ghosh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular