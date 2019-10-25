TSX muted at open as tech sector drags

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was muted at open on Friday as losses from technology companies offset gains made by precious metal miners on the back of higher gold prices.

* At 9:35 a.m. ET (13:35 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 2.48 points, or 0.02%, at 16,366.84.

(Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

