TSX marks strong open after steep oil-driven losses

March 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose sharply at the open on Tuesday as markets recovered slightly from a collapse in oil prices, with energy stocks jumping nearly 10%.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 507.11 points, or 3.49%, at 15,021.35.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.