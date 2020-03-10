US Markets

TSX marks strong open after steep oil-driven losses

Canada's main stock index rose sharply at the open on Tuesday as markets recovered slightly from a collapse in oil prices, with energy stocks jumping nearly 10%.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 507.11 points, or 3.49%, at 15,021.35.

