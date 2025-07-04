TSX Up Marginally After Posting New Record High

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is up marginally a little past noon on Friday with investors largely making cautious moves on weak private sector activity report, and amid uncertainty about Trump administration's tariff moves.

Real estate stocks are turing in a good performance. A few stocks from consumer staples and communications sectors are also up with solid gains. Shares from the rest of the sectors are exhibiting a mixed trend.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to a new record high at 27,076.75 earlier, was up 34.79 points or 0.13% at 27,069.05 nearly half an hour past noon.

Data from S&P Global showed the S&P Global Canada Composite PMI fell to 44.0 in June from 45.5 in May, marking the seventh consecutive monthly contraction in private-sector activity. The Manufacturing PMI dropped to 45.6 in June from 46.1 a month earlier, while the Services PMI came in with a score of 44.3, compared to 45.6 in May.

Real estate stock Colliers International Group is up nearly 2%. Altus Group and FirstService Corp are gaining 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively.

Consumer staples stocks Metro and George Weston are gaining 1.7% and 1.5%, respectively. Loblaw is up 1.3% and The North West Company is advancing nearly 1%.

Corus Entertainment, Parex Resources, Lundin Gold and Trican Well Service are among the other prominent gainers.

Ero Copper, Ivanhoe Mines, Tilray, Linamar, Spin Master Corp. and BRP are down 1 to 2%.

