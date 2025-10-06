Markets

TSX Marches On To New Record High

October 06, 2025 — 01:56 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is up firmly in positive territory Monday afternoon, lifted by gains in materials and energy stocks thanks to higher commodity prices. Technology stocks are the other prominent gainers.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to a new record high of 30,686.96, was up 158.10 points or 0.52% at 30,629.78 a little while ago.

Energy stock Baytex Energy climbed more than 4.5%. International Petroleum Corp, Cenovus Energy, Peyto Exploration, Headwater Exploration, Tourmaline Oil Corp and Vermilion Energy gained 2 to 3%.

Among materials stocks, Orla Mining soared nearly 11.5%. Perpetua Resources gained 10%. First Majestic Silver, Torex Gold Resources, G Mining Ventures, B2Gold Corp, Lundin Gold and Aris Gold Corporation climbed 4 to 7.5%.

Technology stock Bitfarms zoomed 14%. BlackBerry climbed 5.2%, Coveo Solutions gained 5.2% and Celestica Inc surged 4.3%. Dye & Durham, Shopify Inc. and Open Text Corp also moved up sharply.

Healthcare stock Bausch Health Companies drifted down by about 1.9%. Consumer staples stocks Maple Leaf Foods, Premium Brands Holdings Corp. and Metro Inc. lost about 3.1%, 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively.

Barrick Mining Corp is up 1.2%. The company announced today that it has reached an agreement to sell its interests in the Tongon gold mine and certain of its exploration properties in Cote d'lvoire to the Atlantic Group for total consideration of up to $305 million.

TC Energy Corporation announced that its subsidiary TransCanada PipeLines Limited is considering an offering of U.S. Junior Subordinated Notes. The stock is down by about 1.1%.

