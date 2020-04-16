US Markets
K

TSX lower as bleak jobs report adds to economic woes

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Canada's main stock index reversed from early gains to trade lower on Thursday as a grim March jobs report underscored the economic damage wrought by the coronavirus outbreak.

April 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index reversed from early gains to trade lower on Thursday as a grim March jobs report underscored the economic damage wrought by the coronavirus outbreak.

* At 10:13 a.m. ET (1413 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 75.92 points, or 0.54%, at 13,882.66.

* Canada lost 177,300 jobs in March, including sharp declines in trade, transportation and utilities as well as leisure and hospitality, a report from payroll services provider ADP showed on Thursday.

* The data added to woes for the domestic economy as a flash estimate from Statistics Canada on Wednesday showed gross domestic product (GDP) shrank a record 9% in March from February.

* The Bank of Canada on Wednesday said the coronavirus outbreak was set to trigger the biggest ever near-term domestic slump and suspended its economic forecasts given the highly uncertain outlook.

* Seven of the index's 11 major sectors were lower.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners, added 1.3% after gold prices regained footing as a raft of stimulus measures from central banks stoked demand for the yellow metal. GOL/

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 2.1% even as U.S. crude CLc1 prices ticked up 0.7%, while Brent crude LCOc1 gained 0.7%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.6%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.9%.

* On the TSX, 83 issues were higher, while 148 issues declined for a 1.78-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 48.68 million shares traded.

* The biggest percentage gainers on the TSX were shares in gold miners Kinross Gold K.TO and Yamana Gold Inc YRI.TO which rose 6.5% each.

* Interfor Corp IFP.TO fell 9.6%, the most in the TSX, followed by shares in Aphria Inc APHA.TO, down 7.9%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier BBDb.TO and Peyto Exploration & Development PEY.TO.

* The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 15 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 83.45 million shares.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi; ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

K APHA PEY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular