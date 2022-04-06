TSX Looks Headed For Weak Close; Technology, Energy Stocks Lose Ground

(RTTNews) - As technology and energy stocks continue to reel under sustained selling pressure, the Canadian market looks headed for a weak close on Wednesday.

Lower crude oil prices, lingering worries about geopolitical tensions and concerns about imminent aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve to rein in inflation continue to weigh on stocks.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped nearly 230 points to 21,702.10, is down 119.76 points or 0.54% at 21,811.07 nearly an hour before the closing bell.

The Information Technology Capped Index is down more than 3.5%. Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) is down more than 7%, Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) is down 6.5% and Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO) is lower by about 6.4%. Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO), Descartes Systems (DSG.TO), Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO), Magnet Forensice (MAGT.TO) and Absolute Software Corp (ABST.TO) are down 2.5 to 6%.

The Energy Capped Index is down 1.4%. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) is declining 4.8%. Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) and MEG Energy (MEG.TO) are down 2.5 to 3.4%.

Several stocks from the Utilities section are up with strong gains. Boralex Inc (BLX.TO) tops the list of gainer in the section, surging up 3.75%. Transalta Corp (TA.TO) is gaining 3.5%, while Innergex Renewables (INE.TO), Transalta Renewables (RNW.TO), Hydro One (H.TO) and Capital Power Corp (CPX.TO) are gaining 2 to 2.6%.

On the economic front, a report from Richard Ivey School of Business showed the Ivey Purchasing Managers Index in Canada increased to 74.2 in March of 2022 from 60.6 in the prior month. Analysts had expected the index to 60. The reading was the highest since May 2006.

In U.S. economic news, the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting showed the meeting featured a continued discussion about reducing the size of the Fed's balance sheet, which has swelled to about $9 trillion due to the central bank's recently concluded asset purchase program.

Staff presented a range of possible options for reducing the Fed's securities holdings over time in a predictable manner, with all of the options featuring a more rapid pace of balance sheet runoff than in 2017-2019.

The Fed said participants generally agreed reducing the central bank's holdings by about $95 billion per month would likely be appropriate, reflecting monthly caps of about $60 billion for Treasury securities and about $35 billion for agency mortgage-backed securities.

