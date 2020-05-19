US Markets
AC

TSX lifted by energy stocks, COVID-19 vaccine hopes

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Canada's main stock index hit a one-week high on Tuesday after an extended weekend, as rising oil prices lifted the energy sector, while positive results from an early stage trial of a COVID-19 vaccine added to optimism.

* A gradual reopening of select retailers and auto dealerships in Ontario after two months of lockdown also boosted investor sentiment, with industry groups bracing for a slow return to normal business activity.

* At 9:42 a.m. ET (1342 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 248.05 points, or 1.69%, at 14,886.95.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 6.3% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 4.2% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.6%. O/R

* The industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 2.4% with airline carrier Air Canada AC.TO jumping over 10% after the company said it is seeing an improvement in demand for air travel and fewer cancellations.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1%.

* On the TSX, 199 issues gained, while 29 issues declined for a 6.86-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 43.22 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.TO>, which jumped 55.6% adding to the stock's Friday gains as the pot company posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue.

* Chorus Aviation Inc CHR.TO followed Aurora, rising 13.8% after brokerage Scotiabank raised its price target on the stock.

* Mining company Silvercorp Metals Inc <SVM.TO> fell 4.9%, the most on the TSX, followed by Shopify Inc <SHOP.TO>, which lost 3.9%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Zenabis Global Inc <ZENA.TO>, Guyana Goldfields Inc <GUY.TO> and Cenovus Energy Inc <CVE.TO>.

* The TSX posted nine new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 31 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 85.80 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

