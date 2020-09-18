TSX jumps on strong retail sales data

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as data showing a rise in retail sales and an uptick in house prices helped offset fears of prolonged economic recovery as coronavirus cases rise globally.

* At 9:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 51.34 points, or 0.32%, at 16,298.06.

