TSX jumps on oil boost, investors hope Fed to keep rates low

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, boosted by higher oil prices, while investors expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low when it announces its policy decision later during the session.

* At 9:43 a.m. ET (1343 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 15.45 points, or 0.09%, at 16,446.72.

* Canada's annual inflation rate remained at 0.1% in August as rising food prices were offset by lower gasoline costs, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday, underlining the damage the coronavirus outbreak has done.

* The U.S. central bank is expected to give rosier economic forecasts and renew a pledge to keep interest rates low for as long as the world's biggest economy needs to recover from its deepest downturn in decades.

* Canada's energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.7% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 2.5% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 2.5%. O/R

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.3%. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 128 issues were higher, while 86 issues declined in a 1.49-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 19.46 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Cargojet CJT.TO, and Prairiesky Royalty PSK.TO, which jumped 3.9% and 3.3%, respectively.

* Interfor Corp IFP.TO fell 4.0%, the most on the TSX, followed by Altus Group AIF.TO that lost 2.9% after it said Chief Executive Officer Robert Courteau would resign.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources CNQ.TO, Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO and BCE Inc BCE.TO.

* The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 18 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total37.82 million shares traded.

