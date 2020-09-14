US Markets
TSX jumps on COVID-19 vaccine hopes

Shashank Nayar Reuters
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine renewed hopes for a post-pandemic economic rebound.

* At 9:50 a.m. ET (1350 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 122.42 points, or 0.75%, at 16,344.88.

* Canada is signaling it might not compensate major telecommunications providers, if the federal government bans equipment made by China's Huawei from 5G networks, setting up a potential fight over a bill that could hit C$1 billion ($758 million).

* The financials .SPTTFS and the industrials sectors .GSPTTIN gained 0.6% and 0.9%, respectively.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metal miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.6% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.3% to $1,943 an ounce.GOL/MET/L

* The energy sector .SPTTEN, however, dropped 1.5% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.9% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 1.0%. O/R

* On the TSX, 182 issues gained, while 36 declined for a 5.06-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 19.97 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Torex Gold Resources TXG.TO, which jumped 8.6%, and Dundee Precious Metals DPM.TO that rose 6.9%.

* Cineplex CGX.TO fell 4.3%, the most on the TSX, followed by Enerplus Corp ERF.TO that lost 3.6%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy SU.TO, Les Ressources Yorbeau Inc YRB.TO and B2Gold Corp BTO.TO.

* The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across Canadian issues there were 16 new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 39.98 million shares traded.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

