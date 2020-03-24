US Markets

TSX jumps at open as Fed stimulus calms markets

Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index rose at the opening bell on Tuesday, as investors around the world took comfort from the U.S. Federal Reserve's offer of unlimited bond-buying.

Although market players did not expect the measure to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but hoped it could avert a global depression with the help of other state rescue packages.

The United States was also nearing a deal on a $2 trillion economic rescue package.

* At 9:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 710.27 points, or 6.33%, at 11,938.76.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

