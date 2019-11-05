TSX inches up to stay at 1-month highs

US Markets

Canada's main stock index inched higher on Tuesday as a rally in energy shares was nearly offset by a sharp drop in gold stocks as trade-related optimism brought back risk appetite to the markets.

* At 9:38 a.m. ET (14:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 8.35 points, or 0.05%, at 16,678.16, hovering at its highest since Oct 1.

