TSX inches up to stay at 1-month highs

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index inched higher on Tuesday as a rally in energy shares was nearly offset by a sharp drop in gold stocks as trade-related optimism brought back risk appetite to the markets.

* At 9:38 a.m. ET (14:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 8.35 points, or 0.05%, at 16,678.16, hovering at its highest since Oct 1.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.