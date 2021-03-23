TSX inches lower as energy stocks drag on weaker crude prices

Updates prices, adds sector details

March 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index inched lower on Tuesday, as energy stocks dropped over 2% tracking weaker crude, while investors remained cautious ahead of Congressional testimony by U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 2.4% as oil prices fell more than 4%, hit by concerns over new pandemic curbs and slow vaccine rollouts in Europe. O/R

* At 9:35 a.m. ET (13:35 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 15.75 points, or 0.08%, at 18,799.38.

* Oil producers Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO and Meg Energy Corp MEG.TO were the biggest decliners on the index, falling 4.2% and 4.3% respectively.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.1%, while industrials .GSPTTIN rose 0.2%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.3%.

* On the TSX, 94 issues advanced, while 129 issues declined in a 1.37-to-1 ratio favoring decliners, with 15.65 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were George Weston Limited <WN.TO>, which jumped 2.7% after the company announced it would sell its food retail segment, Weston Foods, and focus on its retail and real estate businesses.

* Its gains were followed by greenhouse grower Village Farms International, Inc. <VFF.TO>, which rose 2.7%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Limited <CNQ.TO>, Bombardier Inc <BBDb.TO>, and Power Corporation of Canada <POW.TO>.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and no new low.

* Across Canadian issues, there were 14 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 31.21 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

