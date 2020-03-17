US Markets

TSX inches above four-year low, but virus pressure persists

Contributor
Ambar Warrick Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

March 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index on Tuesday inched above a four-year low hit in the previous session, helped by a broader recovery in equities, even as concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak weigh on markets.

* At 9:53 a.m. ET (1353 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 19.31 points, or 0.16%, at 12,379.71. On Monday, the index had plummeted nearly 10%.

* The benchmark has lost nearly a third of its value since hitting a peak last month as investors fear the economic impact of the virus outbreak, which has disrupted business activity across the globe.

* Materials .GSPTTMT and consumer staple stocks .GSPTTCS were the day's best-performing sectors, although gains were marginal at best.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 7.1%, facing continued pressure from weak oil prices following a shock crash last week.

* On the TSX, 78 issues rose, while 148 issues fell, a 1.90-to-1 ratio in favor of the losers, with 51.43 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Iamgold Corp IMG.TO, which jumped 10.8%, and Franco-Nevada Corp FNV.TO, which rose 9.6%.

* Hexo Corp HEXO.TO fell 27.6%, the most on the TSX, after it flagged uncertainty over its ability to continue as a going concern.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Suncor Energy SU.TO, and Hexo Corp HEXO.TO.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and 60 new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were two new 52-week highs and 189 new lows, with total volume of 79.48 million shares.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

