TSX in the red after weak results from Shopify, Hexo

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, owing to bleak earnings reports from e-commerce company Shopify Inc and cannabis producer Hexo Corp, with a drop in oil prices hurting the energy sector.

* At 9:39 a.m. ET (1339 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index .GSPTSE was down 52.28 points, or 0.32%, at 16,335.25.

* Seven of the index's 11 major sectors were trading lower, with a 1.3% drop in the technology sector .SPTTTK leading the declines.

* Weighing the most on the tech sector was a near 7% fall in shares of Shopify Inc SHOP.TO after it posted a quarterly net loss because of higher investments.

* The healthcare sector .GSPTTHC fell 1%, weighed by a 6% drop in shares of Hexo Corp HEXO.TO after it posted a bigger net loss, hit by an inventory writedown.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.6%, as oil prices were pressured by expectations of a rise in U.S. crude inventories and doubts that OPEC and its allies will cut oil output further in December. O/R

* U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 1.8% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 1.1%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.8% as Gold fell as the dollar firmed and optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal increased. GOL/

* Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada is likely to keep interest rates steady on Wednesday in its first policy announcement since the federal election, despite signs that investors seeking higher-yielding currencies are shifting more money into Canadian dollars.

* On the TSX, 66 issues were higher, while 156 issues declined for a 2.36-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 10.63 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Canfor Corp <CFP.TO>, which rose 1.9%, followed by a 1.5% rise in Waste Connection <WCN.TO>.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Zenabis Global Inc <ZENA.TO>, BetaPro Crude Oil HOD.TO and Hexo Corp.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and two new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were nine new 52-week highs and 10 new lows, with total volume of 19.50 million shares.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

