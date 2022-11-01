US Markets

TSX in pre-open state after tech issue forces complete trading halt

Contributors
Ismail Shakil Reuters
Fergal Smith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Adds details from TMX

OTTAWA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Canada's largest stock market operator TMX Group TMX.TO said on Tuesday that its trading markets including the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) were in a pre-open state after connection issues halted all trading.

The TSX set a pre-open time of 11:10:00 (1510 GMT), according to a notice posted on its website.

TMX posted a tweet about a connection issue with the TSX at 10:12 local time, without providing more details about the issue.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa and Fergal Smith in Toronto)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

X

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular