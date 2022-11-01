TSX in pre-open state after tech issue forces complete trading halt

Adds details from TMX

OTTAWA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Canada's largest stock market operator TMX Group TMX.TO said on Tuesday that its trading markets including the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) were in a pre-open state after connection issues halted all trading.

The TSX set a pre-open time of 11:10:00 (1510 GMT), according to a notice posted on its website.

TMX posted a tweet about a connection issue with the TSX at 10:12 local time, without providing more details about the issue.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa and Fergal Smith in Toronto)

