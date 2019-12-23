US Markets

TSX hovers near record high on trade hopes

Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index hovered below record highs on Monday, as U.S. President Donald Trump's comments that a preliminary trade deal with China would be signed "very shortly" offset worries about domestic growth.

* Investors' spirit was further lifted after China's finance ministry said on Monday Beijing would lower tariffs on products ranging from frozen pork and avocado to some types of semiconductors next year.

* At 10:18 a.m. ET (15:18 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 12.52 points, or 0.07%, at 17,130.96. The index hit a record high of 17,166.39 earlier in the session.

* Gains came even as data showed Canada's economy unexpectedly shrank by 0.1% in October, the first monthly decline since February, partly due to a U.S. auto strike that hit manufacturing. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a gain of 0.1%.

* October's growth figures were the latest in a string of disappointing data that analysts say may prompt the Bank of Canada to mull a rate cut.

* Rate-sensitive financial stocks .SPTTFS were down 0.3%.

* Despite the latest dose of trade optimism, gold price - which tends to gain during times of political or economic uncertainties - rose 0.3% and silver prices jumped 1%. That helped the materials index .GSPTTMT up about 1.5%.GOL/

* However, dragging the main index was a near 2% decline in healthcare stocks .GSPTTHC. Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO slid 9% after the firm announced departure of its chief corporate officer Cam Battley.

* On the TSX, 121 issues were higher, while 102 issues declined for a 1.19-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 33.69 million shares traded.

* The TSX posted 5 new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 100 new 52-week highs and 7 new lows, with total volume of 62.84 million shares.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Shinjini Ganguli)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6328;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

