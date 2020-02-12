TSX hits record high on oil rally, Shopify surge

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index hit an all-time high on Wednesday, driven by energy stocks as oil prices jumped on optimism over fewer new coronavirus cases, while Shopify shot up 20% on upbeat quarterly earnings.

* At 09:39 a.m. ET (14:39 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 72.71 points, or 0.41%, at 17,849.82.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 2.1% as China reported its lowest daily number of new coronavirus cases since late January, stoking investor hopes that fuel demand in the world's second-largest oil consumer may begin to recover. O/R

* Brent crude LCOc1 was up 3.5%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) CLc1 rose 3%.

* Shopify Inc SHOP.TO was the biggest percentage gainer on the TSX after posting better-than-expected quarterly earnings and forecasting full-year revenue above Wall Street estimates.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6% as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.1% to $1,564.2 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 112 issues were higher, while 115 issues declined for a 1.03-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 14.67 million shares traded.

* The second-biggest gainer was West Fraser Timber Co WFT.TO, up 7.4% on production improvement forecast.

* Pretium Resources PVG.TO fell 21.4%, the most on the TSX, after quarterly results. Russel Metals RUS.TO fell 4.4% after reporting a quarterly loss.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier BBDb.TO and Cenovus Energy CVE.TO.

* The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 97 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with a total volume of 24.90 million shares.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

