TSX hits record high on oil rally, Shopify surge

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index hit a new high at open on Wednesday, driven by energy stocks as oil prices rallied on optimism over fewer new coronavirus cases, while Shopify shot up nearly 20% after upbeat quarterly earnings.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 90.14 points, or 0.51%, at 17,867.25.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;)

