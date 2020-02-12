US Markets

TSX hits record high on oil rally, Shopify surge

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index hit a new high at open on Wednesday, driven by energy stocks as oil prices rallied on optimism over fewer new coronavirus cases, while Shopify shot up nearly 20% after upbeat quarterly earnings.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 90.14 points, or 0.51%, at 17,867.25.

